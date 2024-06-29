Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents’ tragic death

Shania Twain poured her heart out while talking about the struggles she faced after her parents' death.



In a recent interview with The Sun newspaper, the 58-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about raising her siblings after her parents.

In 1987, twain’s mother, Sharon Morrison, and step-father Jerry Twain died in a car accident, leaving Tawain behind to look after her younger siblings.

She told the outlet about her struggling period of life, “It was a very touch and go period in my life.”

Twain revealed that due to the lack of proper clothes, she suffered frostbite several times, “I had frostbite many times just by not having the right clothes.”

She continued to say, “I'd have to go down to the river and bring back coolers of water to drink and do the laundry down there by hand.”

“I chopped my own wood, piled my own wood. It was a lot of pressure, I barely slept,” she added.

Finally, after her successful career in music, Twain earned different luxuries of life, she said, “I went from sleeping in cars to traveling first class. But it is really only now where I am enjoying the full lifestyle.”