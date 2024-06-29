 
Geo News

Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents' tragic death

Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents’ tragic death

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents’ tragic death
Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents’ tragic death

Shania Twain poured her heart out while talking about the struggles she faced after her parents' death.

In a recent interview with The Sun newspaper, the 58-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about raising her siblings after her parents.

In 1987, twain’s mother, Sharon Morrison, and step-father Jerry Twain died in a car accident, leaving Tawain behind to look after her younger siblings.

She told the outlet about her struggling period of life, “It was a very touch and go period in my life.”

Twain revealed that due to the lack of proper clothes, she suffered frostbite several times, “I had frostbite many times just by not having the right clothes.”

She continued to say, “I'd have to go down to the river and bring back coolers of water to drink and do the laundry down there by hand.”

“I chopped my own wood, piled my own wood. It was a lot of pressure, I barely slept,” she added.

Finally, after her successful career in music, Twain earned different luxuries of life, she said, “I went from sleeping in cars to traveling first class. But it is really only now where I am enjoying the full lifestyle.” 

Kim Kardashian shares her biggest parenting regret
Kim Kardashian shares her biggest parenting regret
Khloe Kardashian chooses quality time with kids over social life
Khloe Kardashian chooses quality time with kids over social life
Prince William leaves Prince Harry heartbroken
Prince William leaves Prince Harry heartbroken
Sharon Osbourne teases 'very funny' Ozzy Osbourne movie
Sharon Osbourne teases 'very funny' Ozzy Osbourne movie
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles
Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles
Ben Affleck makes major move to accelerate Jennifer Lopez split: Report
Ben Affleck makes major move to accelerate Jennifer Lopez split: Report
Prince Harry feeling unsafe after losing support from King Charles
Prince Harry feeling unsafe after losing support from King Charles
Jeremy Renner names two ‘Avengers' pals he'd get into a car crash or go to jail with
Jeremy Renner names two ‘Avengers' pals he'd get into a car crash or go to jail with
Zac Efron explains how he can relate to ‘A Family Affair' character
Zac Efron explains how he can relate to ‘A Family Affair' character
Prince Harry trying to go it alone amid anger and frustration
Prince Harry trying to go it alone amid anger and frustration
Sarah Ferguson ‘desperate' for THIS role in ‘Bridgerton' after rejecting other shows
Sarah Ferguson ‘desperate' for THIS role in ‘Bridgerton' after rejecting other shows