Kim Kardashian shares her biggest parenting regret

The Kardashian star is a mother to four children, 2 daughters and 2 sons

June 29, 2024

Kim Kardashian candidly revealed one thing she could do over as a mom.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder was having a conversation with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about their parenting style during a recent episode of The Kardashian.

Kourtney, who has recently given birth to her fourth child, said that she is doing multiple chores at a time as she is taking care of her family along with breastfeeding her newborn son.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney welcomed her fourth son, Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker.

Kim gushed over her sister’s little one in a confessional, "Kourtney's loving being a mom. A mom times four is like the best."

While Khloe also said in her confessional about Kourtney that she is "just so happy for her." 

"This is like all she's wanted for so so long," she added.

During their chat on FaceTime, Kim and Kourtney talked about being a mom of four children.

Kim said, “Sometimes, I'm like damn, I wish I could do it all over.”

Then she confessed that she would be a strict mom if given a chance again, “The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start."

For those unversed, Kim shares 4 children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West.

