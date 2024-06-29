Maya Hawke shares similar experience as her ‘Inside Out 2’ character

Maya Hawke shared her own struggle with anxiety after her role as Anxiety in Disney’s new animated sequel.



The Stranger Things alum has voiced the Inside Out 2’s new emotion-themed character, Anxiety.

In a promotional interview on the website of Disney, the 25-year-old actor shed light on her own feelings of anxiety.

She said, "I have anxiety, but I don’t have debilitating anxiety or medical grade anxiety."

"I do have, like, a character within me that frets and worries, and so I was really able to play with that character that I’ve had in my own life, let her free, and give her free reign in this role, which was really cool,” Hawke explained.

As shown in the movie she noted that she also hears a voice in her head.

Hawke went on to say, "The little voice that I hear in my own head — the one that tells me to worry if my shoes are wrong or if I’m going be late to the airport or say the wrong thing — whatever that voice is that’s in my own head, I just tapped into that and let it come out of my mouth instead of keeping it in my brain."

For those unversed, the Inside Out original movie showcases a girl, Ripley, going through tons of emotions such as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust which were shown as a character in her mind.

The Inside Out 2 was released on June 14.