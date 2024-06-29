 
Jessica Alba's daughters honor mom by rewearing her older clothes

The actress’s grown-up daughters wore her mother's decade-old dresses

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Jessica Alba's daughters honor mom by rewearing her older clothes

Jessica Alba’s daughter, Honor and Haven wore the actress's older dresses during the screening of Alba’s new Netflix film, Trigger Warning.

The 43-year-old actress took to her official Intagram account on Friday, June 28 and revealed that her girls took her some archived dresses for the night.

She wrote a sweet note on social media for her daughter while looking back at the day.

Alba began her caption by writing, “Throwing it back all the way to ‘07 and ‘10 in the sweetest way ever.”

She also shared a carousel, with a first photo featuring the trio on the red carpet.

Sharing the dates she wore the dresses, Alba also attached her photos in the archived pieces.

"For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London & Havie wore my @dolcegabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010,” she added.

The Dark Angel alum concluded her post, “I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch #FashionFriday."

For those unversed Jessica Alba shares 3 children, daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes with her husband Cash Warren. 

