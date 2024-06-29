 
Geo News

Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant with third child with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are already parents to two daughters

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant with third child with Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant with third child with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are set to expand their family of four. According to multiple outlets, the couple is expecting their third child.

The author and the Passenger actor, who tied the knot in 2019, are already parents to two girls Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, and Pratt's 11-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Speaking with E! News back in April, the actor opened up about raising his children "in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

"They are cute and they're wonderful," he gushed over the kids. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them."

He continued: "There's a new age of parenting. I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents."

Schwarzenegger also revealed how much she loves having a big family while speaking with Us Weekly in 2022.

She said, “I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” adding, “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

The Maverick and Me author went on to reveal that she and Pratt seek guidance from her mother, Maria Shriver, when it comes to raising their children.

“It’s all a balancing act,” she said. “I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all.”

“Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”

Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon
Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon
Usher advises son Naviyd on achieving 'greatness' in music
Usher advises son Naviyd on achieving 'greatness' in music
Jessica Alba's daughters honor mom by rewearing her older clothes
Jessica Alba's daughters honor mom by rewearing her older clothes
Maya Hawke shares similar experience as her ‘Inside Out 2' character
Maya Hawke shares similar experience as her ‘Inside Out 2' character
Khloe Kardashian reveals unique parenting style compared to her sisters
Khloe Kardashian reveals unique parenting style compared to her sisters
Kim Kardashian shares her biggest parenting regret
Kim Kardashian shares her biggest parenting regret
Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents' tragic death
Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents' tragic death
Khloe Kardashian chooses quality time with kids over social life
Khloe Kardashian chooses quality time with kids over social life
Prince William leaves Prince Harry heartbroken
Prince William leaves Prince Harry heartbroken
Sharon Osbourne teases 'very funny' Ozzy Osbourne movie
Sharon Osbourne teases 'very funny' Ozzy Osbourne movie
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles
Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles