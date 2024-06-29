Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant with third child with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are set to expand their family of four. According to multiple outlets, the couple is expecting their third child.



The author and the Passenger actor, who tied the knot in 2019, are already parents to two girls Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, and Pratt's 11-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Speaking with E! News back in April, the actor opened up about raising his children "in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

"They are cute and they're wonderful," he gushed over the kids. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them."

He continued: "There's a new age of parenting. I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents."

Schwarzenegger also revealed how much she loves having a big family while speaking with Us Weekly in 2022.

She said, “I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” adding, “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

The Maverick and Me author went on to reveal that she and Pratt seek guidance from her mother, Maria Shriver, when it comes to raising their children.

“It’s all a balancing act,” she said. “I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all.”

“Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”