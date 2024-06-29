Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon

Camila Cabello has an advice for Drake and Kendrick Lamar amid their ongoing feud.



The pop star, 27, was raving about her latest studio album C, XOXO — of which two tracks Hot Uptown and Uuugly feature Drake.

“It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative,” Cabello told Sunday Times on being asked about her opinion on her collaborator's rap war with Lamar the past few months.

She added, “You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’”

It's not certain when the beef began between the two but it turned public in March with Lamar's diss verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That.

Drake found his own way to get back at Lamar with his own Push Ups track and Taylor Made Freestyle and get him to respond, which Lamar did on April 30 with Euphoria.

The rap war went on with back-to-back responses between The Heart Part 6's rapper, Drake, and Lamar who recently dropped his chart-topping anthem Not Like Us and performed it live for the first time— no less than five times in a row —during his Ken & Friends concert on June 19.