 
Geo News

Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon

Camila Cabello has had enough of Drake-Kendrick Lamar rap war and insists they take her advice

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon
Camila Cabello jumps on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef bandwagon

Camila Cabello has an advice for Drake and Kendrick Lamar amid their ongoing feud.

The pop star, 27, was raving about her latest studio album C, XOXO — of which two tracks Hot Uptown and Uuugly feature Drake.

“It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative,” Cabello told Sunday Times on being asked about her opinion on her collaborator's rap war with Lamar the past few months.

She added, “You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’”

It's not certain when the beef began between the two but it turned public in March with Lamar's diss verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That.

Drake found his own way to get back at Lamar with his own Push Ups track and Taylor Made Freestyle and get him to respond, which Lamar did on April 30 with Euphoria.

The rap war went on with back-to-back responses between The Heart Part 6's rapper, Drake, and Lamar who recently dropped his chart-topping anthem Not Like Us and performed it live for the first time— no less than five times in a row —during his Ken & Friends concert on June 19.  

Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant with third child with Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant with third child with Chris Pratt
Usher advises son Naviyd on achieving 'greatness' in music
Usher advises son Naviyd on achieving 'greatness' in music
Jessica Alba's daughters honor mom by rewearing her older clothes
Jessica Alba's daughters honor mom by rewearing her older clothes
Maya Hawke shares similar experience as her ‘Inside Out 2' character
Maya Hawke shares similar experience as her ‘Inside Out 2' character
Khloe Kardashian reveals unique parenting style compared to her sisters
Khloe Kardashian reveals unique parenting style compared to her sisters
Kim Kardashian shares her biggest parenting regret
Kim Kardashian shares her biggest parenting regret
Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents' tragic death
Shania Twain reveals struggles after parents' tragic death
Khloe Kardashian chooses quality time with kids over social life
Khloe Kardashian chooses quality time with kids over social life
Prince William leaves Prince Harry heartbroken
Prince William leaves Prince Harry heartbroken
Sharon Osbourne teases 'very funny' Ozzy Osbourne movie
Sharon Osbourne teases 'very funny' Ozzy Osbourne movie
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Amy Poehler praises 'genius' storyline of 'Inside Out 2'
Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles
Prince William is done dealing Prince Harry alongside King Charles