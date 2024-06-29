Rachel Leviss 'ready to date' but has new rules

Rachel Leviss has revealed that she is “open” to dating and finding love but she has new rules.

During the latest episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old got candid about her love life and shared she feels she is “ready to date.”

"I'm looking for someone who is safe and reliable and emotionally mature, emotionally stable, and someone who's gonna treat me right,” said Rachel, who is currently single.

The Vanderpump Rules alum also mentioned that she has new rules for getting intimate with a potential suitor as she has “a reputation.”



"I definitely wouldn't sleep with someone on the third date, especially because I already have a reputation. [I] don't need people making assumptions about me being easy,” she explained.

Talking about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, the TV star shared, "With Tom, it was like it was a secret relationship that I was thinking with my heart and not logically."

