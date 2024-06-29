 
Geo News

Rachel Leviss 'ready to date' but has new rules

Rachel Leviss says she is 'open' to falling in love again

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Rachel Leviss ready to date but has new rules
Rachel Leviss 'ready to date' but has new rules

Rachel Leviss has revealed that she is “open” to dating and finding love but she has new rules.

During the latest episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old got candid about her love life and shared she feels she is “ready to date.”

"I'm looking for someone who is safe and reliable and emotionally mature, emotionally stable, and someone who's gonna treat me right,” said Rachel, who is currently single.

The Vanderpump Rules alum also mentioned that she has new rules for getting intimate with a potential suitor as she has “a reputation.”

"I definitely wouldn't sleep with someone on the third date, especially because I already have a reputation. [I] don't need people making assumptions about me being easy,” she explained.

Talking about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, the TV star shared, "With Tom, it was like it was a secret relationship that I was thinking with my heart and not logically."

Eva Longoria addresses beef rumors with 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars
Eva Longoria addresses beef rumors with 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars
Jodie Turner-Smith on seeing Joshua Jackson date two months after divorce
Jodie Turner-Smith on seeing Joshua Jackson date two months after divorce
Travis Scott ‘freaking out' about Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship
Travis Scott ‘freaking out' about Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship
Kevin Costner's ‘new era' after Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report
Kevin Costner's ‘new era' after Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report