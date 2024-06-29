Future of British monarchy rests on Prince William, Kate Middleton

The future of British monarchy relies on Prince William and Kate Middleton as the royal couple are the pillars of the institution, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Christopher Andersen told an outlet, per OK! Magazine, "William and Kate, far and away the most beloved members of the royal family, really are the pillars on which the future of the monarchy rests.”

Anderson went on saying, "If either one of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down. At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways. Only time can tell if she can stand strong."

Another royal expert Helena Chard made similar claims saying the ‘enigmatic and elegant’ Kate Middleton is ‘integral to the future of the monarchy’.

Helena added, "Everyone is wishing her a full recovery. She just needs a few more months of cancer treatment and peace to get fully fit and well. When she is back to regular work, we will have forgotten about health battles and the fragile monarchy narrative."