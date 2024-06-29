 
Geo News

Future of British monarchy rests on Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the pillars of the British monarchy

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Future of British monarchy rests on Prince William, Kate Middleton
Future of British monarchy rests on Prince William, Kate Middleton

The future of British monarchy relies on Prince William and Kate Middleton as the royal couple are the pillars of the institution, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told an outlet, per OK! Magazine, "William and Kate, far and away the most beloved members of the royal family, really are the pillars on which the future of the monarchy rests.”

Anderson went on saying, "If either one of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down. At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways. Only time can tell if she can stand strong."

Another royal expert Helena Chard made similar claims saying the ‘enigmatic and elegant’ Kate Middleton is ‘integral to the future of the monarchy’.

Helena added, "Everyone is wishing her a full recovery. She just needs a few more months of cancer treatment and peace to get fully fit and well. When she is back to regular work, we will have forgotten about health battles and the fragile monarchy narrative."

Drake gets a boost in legendary beef with Kendrick Lamar
Drake gets a boost in legendary beef with Kendrick Lamar
Prince Andrew warned regarding new opponents in royal family?
Prince Andrew warned regarding new opponents in royal family?
Austin Wolf arrested over explicit content
Austin Wolf arrested over explicit content
Prince William slams door in Harry's face over attempt to contact Kate Middleton
Prince William slams door in Harry's face over attempt to contact Kate Middleton
Dua Lipa under fire with miming accusations on stage
Dua Lipa under fire with miming accusations on stage
Diplo accused of sharing explicit content without consent for second time
Diplo accused of sharing explicit content without consent for second time
King Charles' new portrait fails to impress Royal fans
King Charles' new portrait fails to impress Royal fans
Buckingham Palace issues first statement amid Prince Harry's latest setback
Buckingham Palace issues first statement amid Prince Harry's latest setback
King Charles makes Prince Harry cry with major decision about life in UK
King Charles makes Prince Harry cry with major decision about life in UK
Taylor Swift pays sweet tribute to Travis as he skips Dublin Eras show
Taylor Swift pays sweet tribute to Travis as he skips Dublin Eras show
Princess Beatrice lets loose at late night party at Glastonbury festival
Princess Beatrice lets loose at late night party at Glastonbury festival
Royal fans receive disappointing news related to Princess Anne
Royal fans receive disappointing news related to Princess Anne