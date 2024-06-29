 
Prince William slams door in Harry's face over attempt to contact Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's efforts to contact Kate Middleton end in despair amid feud with Prince William

June 29, 2024

Prince Harry was slapped in the face after his elder brother Prince William made it clear that there is no way he would be allowed to contact Kate Middleton.

Amid reports the Duke of Sussex is trying to reach out to the Princess of Wales as she battles cancer, a royal expert has revealed what William thinks of it.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed that the Prince of Wales is not giving any health update to Harry despite his efforts to get in touch with the ailing Princess.

He said William has become ‘too protective’ of Kate and wants to shield her from any ‘stress or upset’ even if it means further damaging his relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

"There’s no way that The King or Prince William would share details of the cancer treatment with Harry," the royal expert spilt to the publication.

"They simply don’t trust him and would fear that anything they told him about Charles or Catherine would end up in the public domain, either in the press or on a podcast or social media.

"We all know how bad relations have got in the last couple of years, and I’m afraid it’s going to take a very long time before there’s any chance of a reconciliation," the expert added.

Dampier said it is Harry’s own fault if he feels “left out and sidelined,” adding that the Duke “might be heartbroken not to hear from his family, but he only has himself to blame."

As for William, he said the father-of-three’s main priority is to “protect Catherine from any stress or upset and the King is also not in the mood to put himself through some kind of emotional roller coaster with an unpredictable Harry." 

