Drake gets a boost in legendary beef with Kendrick Lamar

Lately, Kendrick Lamar appears to be ahead of Drake in their rap war but for Lil Wayne, the latter still seems to be in the best.



On the question of who was his top 5 all-time best rappers, the Grammy winner wasted no time in naming “My Top 5 rappers of all time are JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Eminem, ummm… The Notorious B.I.G. — oh, and this is no specific order right here — and Drizzy."

The bond between Lil and Drake goes back to when he took him on board for his Young Money imprint in 2009.

He previously opened up about having found the 6 God hitmaker's talent, “I [saw] potential. When Drake’s music was brought to me from the homie Jas [Prince], it was about rap. I was like, ‘This dude sound different.’"

“Then one day I heard, ‘[singing voice].’ Like, ‘What the **** was that?’ I remember asking Mack [Maine], Who is that on the hook?’ He’s like, ‘That’s him too!.'" Lil told the I Am Athlete podcast.