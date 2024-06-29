Prince Louis crowned ‘star of the show' among Wales children

Prince Louis steals the show every time in presence of his siblings George and Charlotte

Prince Louis makes all royal events more entertaining! His recent attendance of Trooping the Colour gave the royal fans another delightful sighting of his cute antics.

Princess Kate arrived at the parade with all three of her and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis. Her youngest child sat next to her in the carriage and entertained the royal fans by making faces at the cameras and waving at other times.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield weighed in on Louis’ spark at events, telling the Daily Express, “It’s not a royal event without Prince Louis.”

She added: “Louis is such an important star of the show today and his sweetness and carefree nature feels like a good indication of his home life.”

The parade was the first public appearance from cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, where she looked stunning in a white dress.

“Most people commented on how beautiful the princess looked. They felt like she looked stronger than they had anticipated,” Kinsey said of the Princess of Wales.

Royal fans have luckily got to see the Wales children more than once in the recent weeks. At Trooping and then most recently at a Taylor Swift concert in London. Prince William attended the concert with George and Charlotte and even took a selfie with the Grammy winner.

Schofield said: “Tack on a Taylor Swift concert and everyone was really pleased to see so much of the Wales children, joyful, over the last few weeks. Several pleasant surprises.”