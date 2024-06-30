Prince William, Prince Harry could easily be solved by THIS dead person

Princess Diana would have worked really hard to sort Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud.

The Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997, would be the only one who could have brought Harry and William to reconcile.

Jennie Bond, former royal correspondent for the BBC, told OK! magazine: "I'm sure her greatest wish would be to hug her boys again and find some way of resolving the rift between them. If anyone could sort things out, it would have been Diana."

Meanwhile, Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer also agreed that Harry and William's "blood family" would always "arm them spiritually and emotionally".

Prince Harry has also regretfully spoken about the final time he spoke to Diana during a documentary over the former Prince of Wales.

“I can’t really, necessarily, remember what I said," Harry said in Diana, Our Mother. "But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother—the things I would have said to her.”