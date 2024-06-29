Photo: Hailey Bieber gets slammed for new move amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber has lately fallen victim fans’ criticism for getting lip fillers done amid Justin Bieber pregnancy.

Recently, the fashion mogul took to Instagram and posted a clip of herself applying different products from her cosmetic brand, Rhode.

However, fans were quick to notice her unusual pout and alleged that she had gotten lip fillers.

A follower wrote, "What happened to your mouth? Looks yikes!!!" chimed in a fourth.

The second commented, "So pretty but sadly the lip fillers let you down,"

Someone else pointed out, "Upper lip looks very unnatural bc of the filler," another said.

"Sorry ....can't see anything past the lip fillers..." another remarked.

"I am not a fan of fake huge lips," a fifth admitted.

A netizen even urged the soon-to-be-mother, "Stop with the lip injections!"

It is pertinent to mention here that the 27-year-old wife of Justin announced her pregnancy last month sharing a beautiful monochrome carousel of photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

Ever since, Hailey has flaunted her baby bump on several occasions with many fans gushing over her pregnancy glow up.