Photo: Truth behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'crippling marriage' revealed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seemingly thinking of reconciling after reestablishing priorities.

Previously, Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring and a source dished to OK! Magazine that despite being depressed by their fallout, the actor “knows” that parting ways “is the right thing to do" for both of them.

However, the Daredevil alum visited Jennifer Lopez’s office and this time he put the ring back on his finger.

In the wake of these events, Manj Bahra, a heartbreak coach presented his analysis to Daily Mail.

Pointing out the sudden appearance of a wedding ring on Ben Affleck’s hand, Manj told the outlet, “Don’t be surprised if there is a twist to this tale.”

He also explained, “Space can often do wonders for a relationship that has suffered constant public scrutiny.”

'It is possible that time apart has helped the two re-establish priorities and revisit what brought them together in the first place,” Manj continued to address.

He then surmised that the couple, who is also known as “Bennifer” in the industry, might have finally decided to work around their differences after spending some time apart.

“This most recent setback may only have made them stronger in their conviction of wanting to be together,” he added and concluded with the statement, “With that said, we can’t rule out this wasn’t some kind of final talk to confirm things.”