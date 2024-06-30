Andy Cohen talks embarrassing question he asked Oprah about intimacy

Andy Cohen is touching upon an unusual question he asked from Oprah Winfrey.

In a 2013 interview, Cohen asked Winfrey about her sexual preferences, a question unexpected to the famous talk show host.

Cohen confesses on Entertainment Tonight that he later regretted asking the question.

"That's probably one of my few regrets," he told ET of his choice to ask Winfrey the personal

"It meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show," Cohen told ET. "It's gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she's ever had s*x with a woman. I mean, couldn't I leave it alone?"

"Gayle King told me later that week that Oprah didn't know what I meant by 'the lady pond,' " he said. "I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am.

Winfrey. "That remains, I think, my favorite episode [ofWWHL]," he said.