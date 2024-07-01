Kate Middleton's plans for a royal return leaked

Kate Middleton’s next goal for her royal comeback has just been brought to light.

Royal commentator and expert Hilary Fordwich issued these revelations according to a report by OK magazine.

Per her findings Kate Middleton is already gearing up for her second coming and “Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1.”

“As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners,” the expert also noted.

Even last time, “When Princess Catherine was chatting with all three of her children, waving to the crowds and smiling during the Trooping the Colour festivities, one could see she was smiling through the strain of her draining chemotherapy.”

“Glamorous and gorgeous as ever, she was not her ebullient self,” as well at the time, the expert noted.