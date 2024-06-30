Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente relationship update after Tom Brady roast

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente's relationship was impacted by jokes in 'The Roast of Tom Brady'

Gisele Bündchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente are still going strong despite the brutal jokes about them on Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

The duo recently appeared in public after two months of keeping away from the spotlight.

“There was a cooling-off phase, but they’re very much back together now," a source said of their relationship to In Touch magazine. "The attention and scrutiny they got from Tom Brady’s roast made them take a step back, but once the dust settled they realized how much they love each other."

They continued: "They’re still a solid unit. The roast just threw them for a loop because Joaquim is so private, and he didn’t like being the butt of a joke. Nor did Gisele!"

Gisele’s relationship with her jiujitsu instructor was mocked by host Kevin Hart during the roast.

"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Hart joked. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?”

Insiders later revealed that the supermodel was left fuming over the crude joke about her relationship. Brady, who shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Gisele, later said that he felt bad about the jokes targeting his family.

"It's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most," Tom Brady said.