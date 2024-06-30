Question raises over Kendrick Lamar's diss to Drake

After a stunning diss to Drake, Kendrick Lamar faced a question from Keke Palmer about one of his lyrics in Don't Like Us, which made her perplexed.



Taking her query to Instagram, the Nope actress first said she did not mean this to be "shade" or "tea", adding, "But I have a question, okay, because I know the rap kids, they do a lot of very clever little lines, especially somebody like Kendrick."

She continued, "But I really am curious of what's so bad about being a '69 God'? I guess what I'm saying is, as far as I knew, 69 was something that just meant that you're reciprocal, right"

Noting, "So if you're a '69 God,' you know, what's so bad about that? I must be missing something."

In the meantime, Camila Cabello weighed in on Kendrick and Drake's beef, saying, "It's so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative."

She told The Sunday Times, "You're like, 'Dang, if only you guys could just have collaborator'sthing.'"