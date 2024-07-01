Paris Hilton shares sweet video of son Pheonix

Paris Hilton’s son Pheonix Barron is walking all around on the set during Hilton's photoshoot.



The 43-year-old singer and reality star took to her official Instagram account and shared a cute video of her 17-month-old son toddling when Hilton was posing during her photoshoot.

In the clip, Phoenix was donning a bear-printed shirt paired with the same printed trousers.

He was wearing a cute brown bear hat with tiny ears.

"Baby P is free and ready to #Sliv #ImFree #InfiniteIcon," caption her post which was set to the song she sang with Rina Sawayama, I'm Free.

Moreover, a text was written on the clip referring to Pheonix’s point of view, “POV: me ever since I learned how to walk.”

Hilton’s post came days after she shared a heartfelt note for her daughter, London Marilyn

She penned down, “London, l’ve waited my whole life for you my beautiful baby girl."

"My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel," Hilton continued.