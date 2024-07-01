2024 BET Awards: Full list of winners

The 2024 BET Awards, known as culture's biggest night, was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson hosted the show for the third time.

Drake was the year's most-nominated artist with seven nods, followed by Nicki Minaj with six, while J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and SZA each received five, and Tyla, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Usher, and Megan Thee Stallion each earned four.

Will Smith, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Monét, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tanner Adell, Tyla, and Megan stole the limelight at the awards nights with their ‘amazing’ performances.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the 2024 BET Awards ceremony:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11 - Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse - Gunna

American Dream - 21 Savage

Coming Home - Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Michael - Killer Mike - WINNER

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA — WINNER

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher - WINNER

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat



"All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

"Bongos" – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"First Person Shooter" – Drake featuring J. Cole

"Good Good" – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét — WINNER

"Rich Baby Daddy" – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla - WINNER

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King — WINNER

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

BK’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) - WINNER