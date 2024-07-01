2024 BET Awards: Full list of winners

July 01, 2024
The 2024 BET Awards, known as culture's biggest night, was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson hosted the show for the third time.
Drake was the year's most-nominated artist with seven nods, followed by Nicki Minaj with six, while J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and SZA each received five, and Tyla, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Usher, and Megan Thee Stallion each earned four.
Will Smith, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Monét, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tanner Adell, Tyla, and Megan stole the limelight at the awards nights with their ‘amazing’ performances.
Here’s the complete list of winners from the 2024 BET Awards ceremony:
11:11 - Chris Brown
A Gift & a Curse - Gunna
American Dream - 21 Savage
Coming Home - Usher
For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake
Jaguar II - Victoria Monét
Michael - Killer Mike - WINNER
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA — WINNER
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher - WINNER
"All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
"Bongos" – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"First Person Shooter" – Drake featuring J. Cole
"Good Good" – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét — WINNER
"Rich Baby Daddy" – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla - WINNER
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King — WINNER
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
BK’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
RAYE (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) - WINNER