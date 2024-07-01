Prince Harry lands in trouble ahead of major award

Prince Harry has faced a major blow ahead of major award this month as a petition has been launched to stop him from receiving it.



During this year’s ESPYS, ESPN will recognize exceptional individuals who exemplify courage, perseverance, and service.

Among the esteemed recipients is Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

This accolade celebrates individuals in the sports world who have made significant contributions to others, echoing the legacy of former NFL player and US Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.

Now, according to a report by the GB News, a petition has been launched demanding ESPN rethink their decision, claiming Harry had been "involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive the honour of this magnitude".

The petition further claims, "awarding this honour to someone who does not reflect the award’s intent diminishes its value and disrespects Tillman’s memory."

The outlet, quoting an insider, also reported, "Pat Tillman was a unifying force for good. Harry is divisive… There are many unsung heroes who are far more deserving."