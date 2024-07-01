Prince William gets emotional as he receives exciting news amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince William got emotional as the Prince of Wales received super exciting news amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.



William, who is the President of the Football Association, received the exciting news that England defeated Slovakia to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

England escaped an embarrassing last 16 exit at Euro 2024 thanks to Jude Bellingham´s overhead kick before Harry Kane struck in extra-time for a 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.

The Three Lions have been hyped as one of the favourites to end a 58-year wait for major tournament glory but looked set to go out with a whimper to Ivan Schranz´s 25th minute goal.

However, Bellingham´s moment of inspiration five minutes into six added on in stoppage time breathed new life into Gareth Southgate´s reign as England boss.

Kane then headed in just a minute into extra-time to set up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.

Later, the official social media handle of the team tweeted, “Simply epic. WE ARE #EURO2024 QUARTER-FINALISTS!”

Reacting to it, Prince William tweeted, “Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go England! Quarter finals here we come! W.”



