Prince William makes major decision for Kate Middleton

Prince William skipped England vs Slovakia match at Euro 2024

July 01, 2024

Prince William has seemingly took a major decision for his ailing wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

According to reports, Prince William, who is the President of the Football Association and has regularly attended England matches, remained with Kate Middleton and did not attend the crucial match on Sunday.

England defeated Slovakia to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

England escaped an embarrassing last 16 exit at Euro 2024 thanks to Jude Bellingham´s overhead kick before Harry Kane struck in extra-time for a 2-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.

Earlier this month, William arrived in Germany to cheer on England as they faced their second opponent in the UEFA European Football Championship 2024.

He was among the supporters at Frankfurt Arena, where England faced Denmark in their second group stage match.

William was seen talking to the King of Denmark at the match as the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Now, according to media reports, Prince William did not attend the crucial match on Sunday due to Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

However, the Prince issued an emotional statement after England defeated Slovakia to reach the quarter-finals.

