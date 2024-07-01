Meghan Markle turning into a money spinner in need of a major change

Experts have just called on Meghan Markle to reconsider her money spinning tendencies and focus instead on a major change.

Publicist Sara Fruman made these accusations against the Duchess, during one of her interviews with Express UK.

The accusations revolve around Meghan Markle’s luxury fashion brand and its newly unveiled product, dog biscuits.

It is pertinent to mention that this treat was shared with the world just an hour or so near the Trooping of Colour event where Kate Middleton was supposed to be in attendance.

For those unversed, this would be one of Kate’s first public engagements since announcing her cancer diagnosis to the world.

In the eyes of the publicist, “There are plenty of strategies she can use to get publicity, and the most impactful would be to get creative and authentic - neither of which Meghan seems to be doing.”

She also went on to reference just how bad the advice is around the Duchess and claimed, “It appears that Meghan is either getting poor advice or she's not listening to the advice she is given. The latter may be more likely.”

In regards to the future of the brand and what fans can expect down the road, it has been revealed that fans can expect a rose wine, similar to that of her Hollywood pals like Brad Pitt and Kylie Minogue.