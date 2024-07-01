Taylor Swift's Eras tour: Which country is her next stop?

Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, which recently dominated London shows, is soon moving to a new country.

The Anti Hero singer next stop is Amsterdam, Netherlands, where she will perform for three days consecutively. The show will start from July 4, 2024.

After Netherlands, the Cruel Summer hitmaker will perform in Switzerland's Zürich, Italy's Milan, and Germany, where she will be in several cities such as Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich.

Moving forward after her shows in Poland, the singer will perform in Warsaw, Austria's, London, and Canada's Toronto and Vancouver.

The singer, who is currently performing in Dublin, had massively hit shows in London as it drew many celebrities including Hugh Grant, Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Prince William, Mila Kunis and many more.



Moreover, her boyfriend Travis Kelce also joined her on stage for Eras Tour concert in London wearing a costume.

Not only did Kelce join Swift onstage but he also went all-out, stepping in for the dancer who typically carries the Grammy-award winner during the segment.

The Eras tour which kicked off on March 17 will end this year on December 8, 2024.

