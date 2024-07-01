Queen Camilla becoming a wall between Prince Harry and King Charles

Queen Camilla has reportedly taken it upon herself to start distancing King Charles from Prince Harry.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Us Weekly.

Per the insider, the Queen has started off “imploring” her husband to keep his distance but “it’s putting the King in a difficult position.”

As of right now, “Camilla dislikes Harry and doesn’t want Charles to get stressed while he’s undergoing treatment. So she tries to limit interaction.”

But he’s “holding out hope of salvaging” his relationship with the Spare even thought he’s “hugely conflicted because Harry has hurt [Prince] William and Camilla so much,” as well.

For those unversed, King Charles is facing an undisclosed type of cancer as of February 2024 while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for this Hollywood future.