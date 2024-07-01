Kim Kardashian goes wild and tipsy at Khloe's 40th Birthday bash

Kim Kardashian let loose at her sister, Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday bash on Saturday, and appeared tipsy and showed off her dance moves.

For this the 42-year-old star glammed up in a 'denim and diamonds' themed look.



Kim took to her Instagram stories to share clips of the hilarious antics on the dance floor as well.



In one of her video, Kim danced with Britney Spears' manager Cade Hudson and the video shows him spinning her around and throwing her into the air for a backwards flip.

Khloe's birthday party was "DollyWood" inspired as her name banner was stated as "KhloeWood."

It was pink, glamorous and all Kardashian sisters showed up and enjoyed the 40th Birthday party.

Kim even welcomed Khloe to the "40 club" on Instagram birthday post.

Furthermore, Snoopdogg performed the party as well.

It is pertinent to mention, in the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made a comparison between her younger sister Khloé and a character from the 2022 drama The Whale, urging her to "interact with other human beings."

