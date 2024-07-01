 
Drake approves attack on Rick Ross in Vancouver

Footage of Rick Ross being attacked by Drake fans liked by the rapper

Drake liked the clip of Rick Ross being attacked by what appears to be his fans after he played Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us in Canada.

Though his involvement has not been ruled out so far, his liking of the post showing the brawl suggests that he approves of the attack.

The incident took place at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday. Rozay took a potshot at Drizzy by playing the hit diss track on his home turf.

Afterward, some men approached the Purple Lamborghini rapper to stop the music, and after a brief, tense exchange, the two parties started to throw punches.

In the meantime, the beef of two rap industry titans had Camila Cabello in frustration as she said, "It's so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative," adding, "You're like, 'Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.'"

