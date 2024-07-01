 
Here's everything to know about THIS new horror anthology Korean series

The horror anthology Korean series is unique, short yet spooky. Check out everything there is to know

July 01, 2024

'Tarot': Here's everything to know about horror anthology Korean series

Tarot is an Korean horror anthology series, featuring different scenarios revolving around the themes of horror and suspense.

The series stars Cho Yeo-Jeong and Dex and what makes this upcoming series unique is that it has seven short yet spooky different episodes.

Tarot includes seven episodes with seven titles mainly Santa’s Visit, Single Locker, Phishing, Please Throw It Away, Late Night Taxi, Rent Mom, and Couple Manager.

Each episode features a new storyline but every story, involves mysterious tarot cards. The plot revolves around the main characters, each receiving different tarot cards. In that moment, they find their destinies cursed by the twisted cards.

The much-anticipated Korean horror anthology series will premiere on Monday, July 15, 2024. The K-drama will air on the network every Monday and Tuesday.  

