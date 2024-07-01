Meghan Markle's major critic praises Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Queen Camilla

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has praised Queen Camilla for latest ‘brilliant and kind act.’



Camilla hosted a garden party at palace for Tony, who missed the summer event due to traffic.

Last week the Queen hosted a tea party for Tony Hudgell, Lyla O’Donovan and their families in the summer house in the garden at Buckingham Palace. She also presented Tony with British Empire Medal following his nomination in the 2024 New Year Honours.

Reacting to it, the royal author said, “A brilliant and kind act by the Queen.”

She further said, “It must have been devastating for Tony to miss the summer garden party due to traffic. How thrilling for Tony to have his own party, experience being in a carriage, get an award and have lots to eat. Something Tony will ever forget.”

Queen Camilla has won the hearts of the royal fans after palace shared her video hosting the party.