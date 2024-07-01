Prince Harry's done with the Royal Family's lifestyle

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to grow very frustrated with his reality and lifestyle.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Cameron Walker.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

During that time he pointed out Prince Harry’s attempts at “trying to go at it alone” and “not trying to become a working royal.”

The commentator began his conversation by saying, “I think he is pretty happy in California from the messages we are getting from him, but clearly it is a huge frustration.”

“I think perhaps for those Royal watchers and those Royal fans who think what could have been if he stayed as a working member and how much he could have perhaps helped.”

But “I think over the last few years, it's been pretty clear that Prince Harry has been pretty angry and frustrated with the situation he's ended up being in.”

“There's been long periods of absence, I think, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” he also added before signing off.