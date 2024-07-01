King Charles fighting Prince William, Camilla for Prince Harry's reconciliation

King Charles is reportedly hard at work trying to reconcile with Prince Harry, despite his inner rifts with Prince William and Queen Camilla.

Everything has been shared by an inside source close to A New Idea.

During the course of their interview, the well-placed source explained King Charles’ reasons for it all as well.

Reportedly, the King feels, “This feud has gone on for far too long, and Charles is anxious to sort it out - but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan's home turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren.”

“William can't understand why Charles would go out on a limb like this.”

And on the other hand, “Camilla is against the trip for health reasons.”

After all, “The Australia tour in October is going to be a lot for a man of his age with cancer, let alone an emotional transatlantic journey to visit his estranged son.”