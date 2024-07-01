 
BTS Jimin hypes up song 'SGMB' as album 'Muse' nears release

BTS Jimin released his track, 'Smeraldo Garden Marching Band' on June 28, 2024

July 01, 2024

BTS Jimin intrigued his fans with yet another fun video on the set of his latest music video.

The 28-year-old South Korean singer released his latest single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, on June 28, 2024, however, he has kept up with hyping up its launch.

In his latest video, uploaded by the official Instagram account of the band, bts.bighitofficial, Jimin, also known as Park Jimin, could be seen dancing to his tune.

As he mesmerized viewers with his smooth choreography, the band behind him played their instruments energetically.

Towards the ending seconds of the video, as the Lie hit-maker gets lost in the flow of his dance moves, the rest of the band members exit the frame, leaving a shocked Jimin behind.

This funny reel comes almost a day after he uploaded another video, featuring the South Korean rapper, Loco, with whom Jimin collaborated with on his latest track.

BTS Jimin is geared to release his solo studio album titled, Muse, on July 19, 2024, which would be composed of seven different tracks, including the song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

