Sarah Ferguson shares heartwarming tribute to Princess Diana on birthday

July 01, 2024

Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the late Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 63rd birthday.

Taking to X, Sarah, the Duchess of York, posted a throwback picture of herself with Diana, writing, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind.”

“I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend,” she added.

Sarah previously opened up on her friendship with Diana in her memoir Finding Sarah, writing, It is true that our friendship was periodically strained.”

"Sadly, at the end [of the princess’ life], we hadn’t spoken for a year, although I never knew the reason, except that once Diana got something in her head it stuck there for a while."

Diana died in a car crash in 1997, aged only 36. The People’s Princess married then-Prince Charles on 29 July 1981. The duo had a troubled marriage and separated in 1992, with their divorce being finalized in 1996.

