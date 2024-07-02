Meghan Markle refused to be run by 'men in grey suits' in Royal Family

Meghan Markle became especially unpopular after tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, says an actor.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was naturally a people’s princess, worried Palace official of dominating Kate Middleton.

Loose Women's Denise Welch says: "I think there was racism involved in it, of course there was, like when Princess Diana was with Dodi Fayed."

"The same sort of thing, they don't want [it]. I'm not saying this is the actual family, I'm saying the people who look after the royal family. The men in grey suits and everything, they probably didn't like this at all."

Express further quotes: "She was in those rooms before she married Harry," Denise emphasised, reports the Express.

"She was a young woman of colour speaking out for women of colour and equality for women from a very very young age."

"She was on the stage talking for the United Nations, she went all over the place talking on behalf of those issues. So, although there was an elevated status given to her as a Princess, she still was in those rooms."