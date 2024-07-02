 
Geo News

Meghan Markle refused to be run by 'men in grey suits' in Royal Family

Meghan Markle was disliked by the public after marrying Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Meghan Markle refused to be run by men in grey suits in Royal Family
Meghan Markle refused to be run by 'men in grey suits' in Royal Family

Meghan Markle became especially unpopular after tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, says an actor.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was naturally a people’s princess, worried Palace official of dominating Kate Middleton.

Loose Women's Denise Welch says: "I think there was racism involved in it, of course there was, like when Princess Diana was with Dodi Fayed."

"The same sort of thing, they don't want [it]. I'm not saying this is the actual family, I'm saying the people who look after the royal family. The men in grey suits and everything, they probably didn't like this at all."

Express further quotes: "She was in those rooms before she married Harry," Denise emphasised, reports the Express.

"She was a young woman of colour speaking out for women of colour and equality for women from a very very young age."

"She was on the stage talking for the United Nations, she went all over the place talking on behalf of those issues. So, although there was an elevated status given to her as a Princess, she still was in those rooms."

Bonnie Bartlett reveals secrets behind 73 year marriage to William Daniels
Bonnie Bartlett reveals secrets behind 73 year marriage to William Daniels
Mickey Guyton opens up about her ‘Biggest Fear' about Black country music
Mickey Guyton opens up about her ‘Biggest Fear' about Black country music
Russian links to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori comes to light
Russian links to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori comes to light
Elizabeth Debicki steers clear of horror movies despite leading 'MaXXXine'
Elizabeth Debicki steers clear of horror movies despite leading 'MaXXXine'
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' 'reliving tour moments'
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' 'reliving tour moments'
Mark Consuelos rocks new haircut for upcoming role
Mark Consuelos rocks new haircut for upcoming role
Rapper T.I. shares valuable music advice with his daughter Heiress
Rapper T.I. shares valuable music advice with his daughter Heiress
Shakira concludes 'best' month with wishes of 'love and friendship'
Shakira concludes 'best' month with wishes of 'love and friendship'