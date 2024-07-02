Bonnie Bartlett reveals secrets behind 73 Year marriage to William Daniels

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett Daniels proved to be a power couple in Hollywood after 73 years of marriage but the couple never thought they would ever reach the milestone.



Bonnie previously revealed in her 2023 memoir that the couple had an open marriage with the Boys Meet The World actor.

During the couple’s joint Interview with People magazine, the 95-year-old actress reflected on that period of her relationship with William.

She told the outlet, "That was a time in New York when everything was open. Everything was open. We never discussed it. It just happened.”

"We accepted it for a while that that can happen," she added.

She went on to say, "It's not good for any marriage to be separated a lot, and there were times that we were separated a lot, a long time. We didn't think we'd make it, but we did."

While giving the best marriage advice Bonnie said the first thing is “being respectful” and added that "listening to the other person and caring about the other person's happiness" is a must for a long-lasting marriage.

"Caring about your happiness, yes. You've got to be happy, too, but caring about the other person's happiness. Being patient if there's some kind of a problem that you're going through, being very caring and very helpful."

It is pertinent to mention that William and Bonnie tied the knot on June 30, 1951.