Jake Paltrow credits father Bruce Paltrow for inspiration in 'June Zero'

Jake Paltrow revealed that he took inspiration from his late father, Bruce Paltrow’s interest in World War II and Jewish history for his latest movie.



The 48-year-old director recently debuted his new historical film, June Zero

According to a report by People magazine, Jake said that the film is about the long-term effects of the Holocaust which is an inspiration from his father’s interest.

He said in a statement, “I think he felt blessed to have been born in the U.S. and that only by that stroke of luck did he avoid another fate."

Jake went on to say, "He was an artist before he became a writer and he dedicated a lot of creative energy to works about his perception of the Holocaust."

The movie is a story about three people dwelling in Israel after the 1961 trial of Adolf Eichmann, an officer in Nazi Germany’s regime during World War II.

Jake told the outlet how his father injected the history of Jews into his mind.

"I think he wanted to ensure I understood what happened to the Jews of Europe so he showed me Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah and we would watch the BBC documentary series The World at War every year."

For those unversed, Bruce died due to throat cancer at the age of 58 in 2002.