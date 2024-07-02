Katy Perry celebrates latest achievements by cleaning up her house

Katy Perry puts out video of her housecleaning after RIAA honour

Katy Perry is cleaning up her house but only the precious items after two of her albums earn diamond status.



The chart-topping pop star can be seen wiping all her existing diamond trophies in a new video she shared on Instagram on Monday.

"Just did some housecleaning this weekend hbu [a string of five diamond emojis]," Perry captioned the clip which shows five of her six diamond accolades from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The video comes after her hit singles Teenage Dream and E.T. officially earned their diamond status on July 1, per the RIAA's website.



The RIAA has also certified Perry’s album Teenage Dream diamond, cementing its place as Perry's most successful album in America.

According to the RIAA, as of July 1, Perry has earned the Diamond trophy for singles California Gurls, Roar, Firework, Dark Horse, Teenage Dream and E.T. Each of the six singles have now sold over 10 million units.

The announcement comes while anticipation builds for her upcoming single Woman's World, releasing on Thursday, July 11 with its music video slated for release the next day.

This year also marked her final season as an American Idol judge after completing five years.