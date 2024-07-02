Sophie Turner feels like a show character in new loved up post

Sophie Turner references sun, sex & suspicious parents in new loved up post

Sophie Turner seems to be in her main character energy around her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson by the looks of her new post.

Turner, 28, referenced the British reality show, Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents, in her recent getaway post about her girls nights and romantic countryside picnic with Pearson, 29.



The carousel began with a dinner date with the director of a property development company in London and concluded with a snap of her in the middle of a field complete with blue skies, green hills, lush trees and rows of yellow flowers.

In between the carousel were highlights from her fun time with her girlfriends, including Taylor Swift's recent concerts.

The comment section filled up with mixed reactions as one user threw shade at her for hanging out at her ex husband's former girlfriend's concert while others had their own concerns.



"Not her hanging out at her ex man’s ex girlfriend’s concert [laughing emoji]," one user said while others seemed to be on team Joe Jonas, with whom she shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

"She is proving her husband right," said one user while another wrote, "Lmao you have a kid take care of it. Idk clearly she shouldnt have has that baby [SIC]."

Shortly after some supportive fans gave their explanation in Turner's defense with one writing, "Don’t understand how her and Joe have not made it clear for everyone that they do not want their children’s faces shown? They owe you nothing."

"What you see in pictures is also ONE MOMENT of a million. You have no idea if she went home to her kids or if they were in the next room or what. Shut up."

Another wrote, "Reason why? What century do you live in that you think women should be locked up at home with their children? What a ridiculous opinion, and no one cares what that guy has to say. She is a mother and free woman."

A third user expressed relief for the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress, pointing, "Women glow differently after ending toxic relationships."

Turner and Pearson have been dating since at least October 2023 ever since their PDA-filled outing in Paris came to light. They were spotted 'close' multiple times around the city before they went Instagram-official with their group ski trip photos, followed by a party the next month.

The couple previously went on an Italian getaway as they were photographed walking the streets of Capri with wine and cigarettes in hand.



Turner is still navigating her divorce from Jonas, who filed to end their four-year marriage in Miami in September 2023.