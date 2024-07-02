Naomi Campbell recalls her insecurities: 'They compared me to Olive Oyl'

'They compared me to Olive Oyl': Naomi Campbell recalls her insecurities

Naomi Campbell, a famous fashion model and actress, has opened up about being insecure in her younger years.

While speaking on Cambon Podcast, the 54-year-old supermodel admitted that despite finding global fame for her striking good looks, she hasn't always felt confident.

Campbell, who dominated the fashion industry in the 1980s and '90s, revealed that other children made fun of her looks and called her names.

Campbell recalled that she was not at ease with herself because she was very skinny and quite tall for her age. "And they used to call me Olive Oyl, a cartoon character from Popeye." she said.

"And, you know, kids call each other names. My neck’s quite long, so I used to try to shrug my neck down so it wouldn’t be so long. I felt awkward." she added.

She also highlighted the discrimination she faced and proudly declared that she had never been shy about standing up for herself.

According to her, she had a voice and she would speak out if there was something that was unfair and not just.

Her candidness comes as a new exhibit celebrating her life and career has been launched at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The exhibit has been created to 'celebrate her creative collaborations, activism and far-reaching cultural impact.'