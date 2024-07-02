Bianca Censori hits back at accuser over X-rated videos claim

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has denied allegedly sending a link to X-rated content to a Yeezy employee in April that was also accessible to minors.



West’s former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos answered the accusations on behalf of Censori, 29, terming the claims as 'the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable' since 'Yeezy Porn' allegedly 'doesn’t exist.'

"I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false,” he told Page Six on Monday.

In his statement, Yiannopoulos also slammed the alleged 'wannabe' staffer behind the accusations, asserting that they were never employed at Yeezy.

He branded the allegations as 'repulsive pack of lies' and said that they are 'tragic, desperate [and] attention-seeking.'

“I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it,” he said in reference to his resignation from the company in May after West announced plans to enter the adult entertainment business.

Yiannopoulos also explained his reservations with West's move, stating that the new venture would have been 'an imminent danger to [his] life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to [his] spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.'

The lawsuit against Yeezy in which Bianca has been brought up cited unpaid salaries, hostile working environment, and hiring minors as young as 14 for developing the app. In the lawsuit, it is claimed that words like 'new slaves' were being used for them.

However, Yiannopoulos refuted all such claims, saying, “All I’ve done since is try to get these app developers paid, as voluminous correspondence demonstrates.”

“The only minors being taken advantage of are the poor suckers roped into this lawsuit, who have no idea what a pack of lies their names have been attached to,” Yiannopoulos wrote.

West is yet to address the lawsuit.