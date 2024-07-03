 
Geo News

King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable

Prince William is currently dealing with the fallout of everything King Charles has done with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable
King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable

King Charles has just come under fire for the way he’s transformed the royal family.

Comments about it all have been shared by royal commentator and expert Christopher Anderson.

He weighed in on all of this during one of his interviews with OK magazine.

During that time he voiced concerns about the consequences of King Charles’ decisions and warned that it can cause the Prince of Wales a lot of pressure as he’s “far and away the most beloved members of the royal family” due to all of this.

“If either of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down.”

“At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways” and “only time can tell if she can stand strong,” while dealing with something like cancer.

Suki Waterhouse reflects on ‘sadistic' romances in 20s, including Bradley Cooper
Suki Waterhouse reflects on ‘sadistic' romances in 20s, including Bradley Cooper
'Justice League Snyder Cut' theatre release on the cards?
'Justice League Snyder Cut' theatre release on the cards?
Suki Waterhouse reveals why she fell for Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse reveals why she fell for Robert Pattinson
Taylor Swift, Prince William meeting unveils key detail about him and Kate
Taylor Swift, Prince William meeting unveils key detail about him and Kate
Another big Marvel star opens to enter the DC universe
Another big Marvel star opens to enter the DC universe
Prince Harry backed by key persons amid award controversy
Prince Harry backed by key persons amid award controversy
King Charles marks the inception of 'Holyrood Week'
King Charles marks the inception of 'Holyrood Week'
‘Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal takes Glastonbury fun to next level in public
‘Gladiator 2' star Paul Mescal takes Glastonbury fun to next level in public