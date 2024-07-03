King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable

King Charles has just come under fire for the way he’s transformed the royal family.

Comments about it all have been shared by royal commentator and expert Christopher Anderson.

He weighed in on all of this during one of his interviews with OK magazine.

During that time he voiced concerns about the consequences of King Charles’ decisions and warned that it can cause the Prince of Wales a lot of pressure as he’s “far and away the most beloved members of the royal family” due to all of this.

“If either of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down.”

“At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways” and “only time can tell if she can stand strong,” while dealing with something like cancer.