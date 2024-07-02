Prince Charlotte helping Kate Middleton with cancer treatment

Princess Charlotte is reportedly offering Kate Middleton a lot of help when it comes to her cancer treatment.

Insight into this dynamic between the mother-daughter-duo has been brought to light by royal expert and author Ingird Seward.

According to a report by SheKnows, Ms Seward, the author of My Mother and I, shared the entire thing candidly.

She began by admitting, “I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum.”

Because “It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her and they kept chatting” at the Trooping of the Colour.

Ms Seward’s thoughts on it all have come as a result of the bond the duo showed at the event.

In the eyes of Ms Seward, “Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.”

Later on into the conversation she also added, “Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious.”

“The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton.”