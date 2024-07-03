Meghan Markle 'hot sector' approach as American Riviera Orchard boosts

Meghan Markle’s upcoming product under lifestyle brand is a promising start to her budding business.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is herself fond of wines, is tipped to launch her own under American Riviera Orchard- a move lauded by an expert.

Branding strategic Lucie Green told Fabulous: “Rose has become a hot sector for celebrities to launch their own brands in.

“It's a segment that has broad consumer appeal and many leading brands are focusing on concept and lifestyle vs connoisseur wine drinkers.

In that sense, it's almost perfect for a budding lifestyle brand like Markle's.”

This comes as Meghan and Harry also shared her latest products, a jam and dog food with the Duke’s polo friend Nachos Figueras.

She shared: “I imagine the pop-ups and the seeding, and a series of dinners will continue until some kind of official launch.

“It could be that she's still courting investment.

“If the brand is direct to consumer, versus wholesale, there will need to be a substantial marketing budget for consumer acquisition.

“It's unclear what leadership she has in place at this point, too.

“It could be that the jams were the precursor and example to show proof of concept to talent and investors,” she noted.