Kanye West life under threat after recent visit?

Ukraine politician brands Kanye West their enemy after he arrived in Russia

July 02, 2024

Danger lurks for Kanye West after Ukraine named him his 'enemy' of their state after he visited Russia—the country they are at war.

The Power hitmaker's visit to the country was to celebrate Yeezy's head of design, Gosha Rubchinsky's birthday.

But it comes on the heels of a deadly war waging between the two neighbours for years, and Ye's arrival marks the first major Western celebrity to visit Russia during the conflict.

The website Myrotvorets, created by Ukrainian politician George Tuka, features people who "have signs of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, peace, human security, and international law."

The latest addition to the list was of Kanye, for which the description reads, "Propaganda of war. Visit to the capital of the occupiers during the invasion of the sovereign territory of Ukraine."

It continued, "The money spent by Ye in the so-called Moscow by taxes will be spent on the murder of civilians of Ukraine. Hidden support for aggression and murder of civilians of Ukraine." 

