Photo: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid really happy amid Suki Waterhouse shade: Report

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s former girlfriend, are reportedly going strong in their romance.

As per the latest findings of People Magazine, the duo’s “full-blown relationship" is progressing really well as they are “growing more serious.”

The source shared, "They are both busy but manage to spend time together and are enjoying each other."

"I wasn’t sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious," they continued.

The insider even claimed that the 29-year-old fashion mogul had developed a crush on the 49-year-old Maestro hitmaker long before they started dating.

“They have a good solid social life and are really happy," the source noted before resigning from the chat.

This comes amid shocking Suki Waterhouse’s claims about Bradley Cooper romance. It is pertinent to mention here that Suki and Bradely dated from 2013 to 2015.

Reflecting on this “sadistic” romance, Suki shared in a new chat with British Vogue, “When something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating.”