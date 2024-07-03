How Taylor Swift feels ‘different' with new boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is taking a serious turn after her Eras tour, it is revealed.

The singing sensation and her sportsman boyfriend are deeply enjoying each other’s company and like spending fun-filled time with each other.

An insider tells PEOPLE: “They really are very, very happy together.”

“They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them,” they add.

“They have so much fun together, and it just works,” the source says.

“It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

This comes as Taylor Swift spoke about her love for creating music with Liverpool crowd.

"That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us," she said on June 13.

“It's taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups,” the singer added.