Emma Roberts opens up on not wanting to date actors anymore

Emma Roberts opens up about her love life, career and the weight of coming home from a famous family.

Roberts recently gave an interview for a profile piece for Flaunt, and had a conversation about being in a relationship with a man who is in the periphery of show business but, unlike many of her past loves, he is not an actor himself.

Roberts began at length by admitting that, "One day, the veil was lifted and I didn't want to date actors anymore. It's hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I'm trying to think if I've seen it done successfully."

Reportedly, the actress has had a number of high-profile relationships with male stars but she says that the actors she has been were method actors, and that is something that she thinks is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with, at least for her, because of the characters that they were playing at the time.

As the interview went on, Robert addressed the ongoing conversations about “nepotism in Hollywood.”

Furthermore, Emma also called out the New York Magazine expose that really sparked the conversation, in ways she feels were 'less than fair' or productive.

Emma went on and added, "It was a cheap shot to put all the celebrity kids on the cover of a magazine on babies' bodies. It's like maybe the 'Nepo Baby' conversation would've been a more interesting article written intelligently in Vanity Fair with nuance. But instead, it was kind of this viral hating-on-people thing."

As per her opinion, her family connections have seemingly hurt more than helped. According to the actress, "I've lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business."