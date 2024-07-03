Adam Sandler's 'Big Daddy' turns 25

Big Daddy turns 25: Here's how Adam Sandler proved his star power

Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy wiped the floor in competition, 25 years ago.

It is pertinent to mention that Sony released the feature from Director Dennis Dugan on June 25, 1999.

In regards to that, Adam Sandler played Sony Kouflax on Big Daddy. His character was an unmotivated law school graduate who attempted to prove himself by adopting 5-year-old Julian, who was played by the Sprouse brothers, when the boy shows up at his doorstep. The cast includes Jon Stewart, Joey Lauren Adams, Rob Schneider and Leslie Mann.

While having separate conversations with The Hollywood Reporter, Producer Sid Ganis and writer Steve Franks (credited for the screenplay alongside Sandler and Tim Herlihy) explained how Disneyland inspired the project. They also recall Chris Farley lobbying for the lead role.

They began to length on admitting that they talked to the Sprouse twins and connected them with Sandler off-camera on their first feature film. They went on explain how not everyone at the studio was immediately convinced of Sandler’s star power at that time.

According to Ganis, Adam’s manager them to a test screening of Wedding Singer, and it knocked them out. Considering the work done by Sandler in Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and Wedding Singer, which were independent-type movies, they ended up realizing that Sandler is a fine, quiet and sweet guy. They had a very easy and smooth process with him.

