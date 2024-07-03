Kylie Jenner 'happy' in her romance with Timothee Chalamet: Report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly "happy" in her relationship with Timothee Chalamet as the “things are great” between the two.

An insider spilled to People magazine that the reality star is trying best to keep her romance with the Dune star as private as possible to maintain her long-distance love affair.

"Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile. She really likes so many things about him,” a tipster shared.

"They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends,” an insider continued. “He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work."

Recently, in an interview with the New York Times, Kylie dodged a question about her relationship status with Timothee, stating, "I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

When The Kardashians star asked if dating the Wonka star had changed her style, she replied, “I don’t know how I feel about that … It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted.”

“There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me,” she added.

For those unversed, Kylie and Timothee have been dating since last year.